Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ Is Out and Fans Can't Keep Calm

The hugely anticipated first season of 'Heartstopper' just dropped and fans can't believe how perfect the Netflix-created adaptation is.

Netflix’s new LGBTQ+ teen romance Heartstopper arrives today on a tidal wave of good vibes. It’s currently sitting at a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (albeit after only ten reviews) and comes with a built-in fanbase from Alice Oseman’s hit webcomic and graphic novels.

The story follows two classmates Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) who strike up a friendship that slowly leads to romance. It’s a very touching and funny tale, and judging by the fan response Netflix has absolutely nailed it.

For many, it’s been a truly emotional watch:

pov you're watching heartstopper IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/wQKjxHLXLY — jello/kei (@jell_o_kei) April 22, 2022

IM SMILING AND SHAKING AND CRYING AND CHEERING — ari HEARTSTOPPER SPOILERS (@HARDT0BELlEVE) April 22, 2022

guys.

im crying.

i never cry.

i cry once a year.

heartstopper has made me fucking cry. — prisk 🙂 🍂 WATCHING HEARTSTOPPER (@nikipog) April 22, 2022

SOBBING CRYING LOSING MY MIND (its been 7 minutes of Heartstopper — lily 🍂🏳️‍⚧️ HEARTSTOPPER nick nelson lovebot (@cemeteryenbies) April 22, 2022

Others are loving the perfect soundtrack:

I DIDNT EXPECT TELEPHONE TO PLAY AND NOT IM CRYING AND I !! THESE ARE TWO OF MY FAVORITE THINGS — charles || heartstopper spoilers !! 🐌🦕 (@cfspr1ng) April 22, 2022

Tara & Darcy dancing and kissing to CHVRCHES….. this show is catered to every single one of my tastes #Heartstopper — 💫 ~ HEARTSTOPPER DAY (@LightningKikib) April 22, 2022

orla gartland music in #heartstopper i know that’s right — gareth (they/he) (@garethmoriarty_) April 22, 2022

And, despite the show only having just aired, fans are demanding a second season:

HEY @netflix THATS WAY TOO SHORT FOR MY FUTURE COMFORT SHOW😤🥺❤️OF COURSE ILL WATCH IT HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS TIMES BUT YOU BETTER GIVE US A SECOND SEASON QUICKLY😡#Heartstopper #HeartstopperNetflix https://t.co/g5hyQGLZQH — •Caroline Madrigal with an E•⛈ (@coraline_mrtns) April 21, 2022

I N E E D A SEASON TWO OF HEARTSTOPPER IF SEASON ONE IS GOOD — GRAY STAN ACCOUNT (@hip_hop_hope) April 21, 2022

heartstopper season 2-4 better be secured now ……… — darcy 🍂 HEARTSTOPPER DAY (@aoisrobin) April 21, 2022

It has not even been a day since the show aired and it already seems like it’s going to be a huge hit for Netflix. We’ve read through hundreds of comments and it’s an outpouring of positivity without a single naysayer to be found.

It’s as yet unknown whether Netflix will confirm a second season, but based on the reaction above and the critic’s reviews the show’s future prospects are looking good. As always, the ultimate barometer of success will be the number of hours viewers spend watching it, though, given the glowing reviews from viewers, it will probably shoot straight to the top of the Netflix original programming charts and stay there for some time.

Let’s hope we get news of more Heartstopper very soon, as many fans are clearly in favor of a second season.

Season one of Heartstopper is now streaming on Netflix.