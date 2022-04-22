Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ Is Out and Fans Can't Keep Calm

Netflix’s new LGBTQ+ teen romance Heartstopper arrives today on a tidal wave of good vibes. It’s currently sitting at a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (albeit after only ten reviews) and comes with a built-in fanbase from Alice Oseman’s hit webcomic and graphic novels.
The story follows two classmates Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) who strike up a friendship that slowly leads to romance. It’s a very touching and funny tale, and judging by the fan response Netflix has absolutely nailed it.
For many, it’s been a truly emotional watch:
Others are loving the perfect soundtrack:
And, despite the show only having just aired, fans are demanding a second season:
It has not even been a day since the show aired and it already seems like it’s going to be a huge hit for Netflix. We’ve read through hundreds of comments and it’s an outpouring of positivity without a single naysayer to be found.
It’s as yet unknown whether Netflix will confirm a second season, but based on the reaction above and the critic’s reviews the show’s future prospects are looking good. As always, the ultimate barometer of success will be the number of hours viewers spend watching it, though, given the glowing reviews from viewers, it will probably shoot straight to the top of the Netflix original programming charts and stay there for some time.
Let’s hope we get news of more Heartstopper very soon, as many fans are clearly in favor of a second season.
Season one of Heartstopper is now streaming on Netflix.