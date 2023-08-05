Aptly named, the Korean drama Hellbound is the perfect series to give anyone existential dread. Hell is not only a real place in the Netflix series but a looming reality for many characters. As in the webtoon the series is based on, unfortunate characters get notifications they are bound for Hell following an ominous countdown. Once the time elapses, vicious angels descend on them, beating them to death before incinerating them and dragging them to the dark abyss. Hellbound has found its audience but will sadly lack a big part when it returns for season 2.

After the conclusion of season 1 in 2021, Hellbound has started filming for the follow-up season without prominent actor, Yoo Ah-in. The performer portrayed one of the show’s main characters, Jeon Jin-su, a leader of the New Truth Church who uses charisma and religious fear to spread his agenda. However, because of his recent legal issues, Yoo will not return for the second season.

According to Deadline, Yoo Ah-in was investigated for narcotic use in February of 2023. At the time of publication, a Netflix spokesperson stated: “We have heard from media reports that the investigation is currently underway, and are currently looking into the situation.” After being thoroughly investigated, Yoo has reportedly tested positive for cocaine and ketamine in addition to previous reports of propofol and marijuana. Yoo’s alleged drug use violates the Narcotics Control Act, which has caused this fallout. NME has reported that Kim Sung-Cheol (Our Beloved Summer, Sweet Home) will instead play the significant character when the new season airs.

Hellbound could not continue without Jeon Jin-su

Photo via Netflix

Hellbound found its niche because of socially relevant themes, a trait shared with some of the best Korean dramas on Netflix. As with Squid Game, which explores themes like the toxic pull of capitalism in our world, Hellbound puts a laser focus on the prevalence of religious fanaticism. Angels dragging people to Hell have started to make people feel that the end times are near, which gives rise to religious cults such as the one Jeon Jin-su runs.

The role’s prominence makes it impossible to continue the series without it. The stranglehold that religious fanaticism has on this world is arguably the most important part of the series. Can you have Squid Game without any games? Yoo’s legal troubles have put the series in a bind so recasting is the only feasible option.

Netflix series such as The Match and Goodbye Earth, also starring the actor, have been postponed despite having plans of releasing in 2023. Though Hellbound season two does not have an official release date yet, it was greenlit in September of 2022 and after almost a year of radio silence, has finally gone into production. Whether the switch will prove to be a good choice for the series, whose first season became one of the most-watched Netflix series of all time, remains to be seen.

Viewers can currently catch season one of Hellbound streaming on Netflix.