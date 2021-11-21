Netflix’s hot new fantasy series is the #1 show on the platform

Squid Game may have finally dropped out of the Netflix Top 10 after spending two months as the most talked-about series on the platform, but in a stroke of fortunate coincidence, another high concept Korean show has come along to take its place.

Having only premiered on Friday, supernatural fantasy Hellbound has already claimed top spot on the episodic rankings, as per FlixPatrol. Based on the webtoon of the same name by Train to Busan and Peninsula writer/director Yeon Sang-ho, the atmospheric six-episode event has been winning rave reviews from both critics and subscribers.

Set in a world where the lines between hell and Earth have become increasingly blurred, the premise finds people able to predict exactly when they’ll die. When that moment comes, horrific demons appear and kill them to make good on the premonition, leading to a desperate battle for survival in among reflections on life, death and destiny.

Hellbound currently boasts a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing, with the visuals and overall sense of style coming in for heavy praise. A unique and intoxicating mix of procedural, horror, social commentary and effects-heavy action, it’s got all the makings of becoming Netflix’s next Squid Game-sized hit.