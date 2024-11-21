Netflix’s incredible ‘Scott Pilgrim’ anime gets disappointing update on its one-year anniversary

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is one of the most visually appealing and unique anime series Netflix has produced to date, and while it has absolutely garnered a dedicated audience of diehard fans, it would seem all that adoration wasn’t enough to secure a greenlight for another season.

The animated series was released in 2023 almost exactly one year ago, and it instantly shot up the Netflix rankings. The appeal of this show was not only a new story from within the already beloved Scott Pilgrim universe, but also the fact that acting talent from the hit 2010 live-action movie returned to voice their characters in the show. It was a much-needed dose of nostalgia for a lot of 90s kids.

Unfortunately, Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley recently shared on X that Netflix had chosen not to bring the show back for a sophomore installment, despite the fact that the first concluded by seemingly leaving the door open for more.

Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope. 😩🫶🏼 — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) November 20, 2024

Surprisingly, O’Malley says that the plan was always for the animated show to be one and done, and he explains that even getting that single season made required a lot of favors, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that there’s not more on the way — but that doesn’t make it any less disappointing.

In the closing moments of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, we saw Gideon and Julie plotting something evil which many expected to be elaborated upon in a second season. Now that won’t be the case, so we’ll probably never know what they were cooking up.

As you would expect, fans are livid learning that there are no more seasons on the way. The majority of social media reactions have fallen into either the anger or sadness camps, and we can’t really blame anyone for that. Who knows, maybe if the reaction is big enough, it will convince Netflix to reconsider its decision? But perhaps we shouldn’t hold our breath.

Ultimately, we’re just happy that we got to the animated show in the first place. Before Takes Off, it had been a long 10-year hiatus since Scott Pilgrim content was last on our screens. While the graphic novels have been extremely popular for a long time, the franchise exploded in popularity when 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was released, and after that, there were only a few small projects before Netflix jumped into the mix.

If you haven’t yet seen Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, then first of all, what are you doing? And second of all, you can watch all eight episodes on Netflix right now, and when you’re done binging that you switch over to Max where the live-action movie is available to stream.

