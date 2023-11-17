How long are the new ‘Scott Pilgrim’ episodes? ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ episode length, explained

Here's how long will it take you to binge this innovative new 'Scott Pilgrim' outing.

Netflix’s new Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime series is going down a treat with the fanbase, but if you’re still unsure of whether to check it out, it’s worth knowing that the business of saving the world one riff at a time apparently doesn’t take all that long.

This new series consists of eight episodes and brings back the entire cast from the cult 2010 movie. That’s right, Michael Cera is back as titular guitarist Scott Pilgrim while Mary Elizabeth Winstead lends her voice to his new girlfriend, Ramona Flowers, the girl with the strange hair color. Other returning co-stars include Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, and Brie Larson, portraying Wallace Wells, Stacey Pilgrim, and Envy Adams, respectively.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is neither a sequel nor a prequel, but rather a complete retelling of the story in an anime format. What’s more, the story even veers off from the original graphic novels, opting instead to depict an alternate timeline where something unexpected takes the narrative down a completely uncharted path. But what can you expect in terms of episode length going into this new outing?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off episode runtime

Much like Netflix’s usual format, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off consists of eight episodes. And similar to other anime shows from the streaming juggernaut, you can also expect these episodes to run for 26 to 30 minutes, depending on the treatment for each chapter. Here’s a breakdown of every episode’s title and length according to the information provided by Netflix.

“Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Life” / 29 minutes “A League of Their Own” / 27 minutes “Ramona Rents a Video” / 27 minutes “Whatever” / 27 minutes “Lights. Camera. Sparks?!” / 26 minutes “WHODIDIT” / 28 minutes “2 Scott 2 Pilgrim” / 28 minutes “The World Vs Scott Pilgrim” / 28 minutes

There you have it, folks. It’s worth noting that although credit for developing this anime will go to Bryan Lee O’Malley, the graphic novel’s original creator, Edgar Wright is also serving as executive producer, so Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will tonally pay homage to that film as well.

You can stream all eight episodes right now on Netflix.