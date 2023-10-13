Is ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ an anime? The debate, explained

Things have been heating up in the anime community, and all thanks to an age-old question: what makes an anime? Well, different people have different opinions on the subject, and they’ve all come out of the woodwork to chime in once Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was announced. In times like this, I wish there was an anime authority to settle such disputes, but alas, here we are, having to figure it out ourselves like grown-ups.

While this animated Scott Pilgrim adaptation has been marketed as an anime series by Netflix, not everyone agrees it can be considered one. I mean, Bryan Lee O’Malley certainly thinks it can be, having immediately jumped on the opportunity to make the project happen, but the opposition isn’t willing to back down.

Can Scott Pilgrim Takes Off be considered anime?

One of the main criteria folks use to decide what is and isn’t considered anime pertains to a project’s animation studio. If the studio isn’t Japanese, it’s easier to exclude it from the anime category and look at it as a cartoon.

One can argue that in Japan, all animated works are considered anime regardless of their home country. The term “anime” is, after all, just the shortened version of the Japanese word for “animation.” Over the years, though, the term’s meaning has evolved. Nowadays, the word is used to refer to a specific type of animated work, which originated in Japan. Thus, projects such as The Boondocks are not typically considered anime despite deriving inspiration from it.

Image via Netflix

“Well,” you say, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was animated by a Japanese studio.” You’re right, and for some people, that’s reason enough to slap the anime label on it. But what about everything else? The series’ writers, music composers, original voice actors, and remaining production companies certainly aren’t Japanese. Its art style is also more reminiscent of Western cartoons than of anime. So, does Netflix simply outsourcing the animation to a Japanese studio make this an anime? I don’t think so.

Of course, while this is mostly about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the online debate has grown into something much bigger. Where do we draw the line between cartoons and anime? Do we just decide what is and isn’t anime based on vibes? I hate to break it to you, but largely, yes. Whether or not one agrees with it, there will never be a consensus on what people consider anime. Everyone has different criteria, and without that anime overlord I mentioned before, they’re all entitled to it.

Don’t let the discourse put you off, though. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will likely be an entertaining watch, so make sure to enjoy it when it premieres on Nov. 17.