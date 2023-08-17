What studio animated ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?’

The original graphic novel series was lauded, the film adaptation remains a beloved cult classic to this day, and now Scott Pilgrim is set to take the world of anime by storm with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and with many creative heavyweights pouring their energy into the eight-episode Netflix series, it looks all but ready to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors and win the hearts of critics and audiences alike.

And, of course, if you’re going to step into the animation arena, you need some top-notch artistry to bring your story to life. Takes Off not only excels in this aspect but also masterfully captures the unique art style of the original comics. But to make it pop as colorfully as it does in the trailer is something to be greatly admired.

So, who do we have to thank for animating Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Who animated Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Image via Netflix

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off‘s animation was crafted by none other than Science SARU, a Japanese animation studio with several notable domestic and overseas credits to its name.

One of the studios’ biggest claims to fame is Inu-Oh, the critically-acclaimed animated feature film that premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in 2021. One critic’s description of “hypnotically psychedelic” is all you need to know about the visual heights that Inu-Oh reached.

Elsewhere, Science SARU was given the reigns for the Adventure Time episode “Food Chain” – the seventh episode of the sixth season – as well as two episodes of Star Wars: Visions; “T0-B1” and “Akakiri.” It also spearheaded the animation on Netflix anime heavyweight Devilman Crybaby, so this isn’t Science SARU’s first rodeo by any stretch.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off drops onto Netflix on Nov. 17.