Is ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ available to stream on Netflix?

Needless to say, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World has been on everyone’s minds this past year. Once millennials discovered they could relive their teenage years with Michael Cera once more, you can bet no one ever looked back.

Thanks to Netflix, we got to be reunited with Scott and Ramona over a decade after the film adaptation reached and changed our lives for the better. To top it all off, we were promised a unique art style and phenomenal animation — and we know Netflix delivers when it comes to its anime.

Now that the series has hit the platform and everyone’s favorite guitarist and lovestruck bloke is back, everyone will inevitably feel the nostalgia bug and the wish to rewatch the original 2010 film — we can’t blame you. We would too, so here’s where you can watch it.

Is Scott Pilgrim vs. the World on Netflix?

Photo via Universal Pictures

You’ll be happy to know that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is indeed available to stream on Netflix. This means that now the series has launched on the platform, you can cap off your weekend by rewatching the original Edgar Wright masterpiece, followed by all eight episodes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

With the anime receiving a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, we believe watching both back-to-back will be an absolute overdose of Scott Pilgrim and all of his love shenanigans, and every fan will surely be glad to do it. After all, who would give up the chance to see the cast reprising their roles from the 2010 film? That’s right, the entire cast is back on track for the series.

It features Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Scott and Ramona, but also Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, and Chris Evans are all coming back as Julie, Wallace, Envy, and Lucas, respectively. This means that you have the opportunity to witness them at the beginning of their careers in the film, and later on hear their voices in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — truly the best of both worlds.