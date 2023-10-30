Netflix’s latest cancellation looking increasingly imminent after an acclaimed original bombs hard by every conceivable metric

Less than a week ago, director Oz Rodriguez named Bad Bunny as his dream guest star for a potential second season of Netflix’s acclaimed new musically-inspired comedy series Neon. Based on how it’s been faring across all measurable metrics, though, the chances of a renewal are looking increasingly slim.

Despite carrying a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 89 percent from critics and a perfect 100 audience average score, subscribers just haven’t been all that interested in the adventures of three friends trying to hustle their way to a career in the world of reggaeton.

Cr. Francisco Roman/Netflix © 2023

On Netflix’s internal Top 10, Neon only made the charts in three countries worldwide following its premiere on Oct. 19, which is disappointing to put it lightly. Over on FlixPatrol, the series never cracked the Top 10 in more than 16 nations at once, failing to rise any higher than 24th on the worldwide watch-list for episodic originals.

In addition, it never placed any higher than being the 793rd most popular title of its first week in release on IMDb, while neither of its official trailers notched more than 70,000 views on Netflix’s official YouTube channels, and the release of the in-universe “Exagerao” music video hasn’t been viewed any more than 27,000 times.

Even if we ignore Netflix’s scattershot methodology for deciding which originals sink or swim, the prospect of Neon landing a second run of episodes isn’t great to put it lightly, examining how it’s failed to perform under multiple barometers of trying to establish what is or isn’t a hit.