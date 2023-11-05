Netflix’s latest investigative original pits science against spiritualism and blurs the lines between myths and miracles on the Top 10 in 71 countries

The differences in opinion that have seen science pitted against religion for as long as either belief system has worked will divide humanity for as long as it exists, which makes Netflix documentary series Mysteries of the Faith an intriguing proposition by default.

Remaining impartial is a must to offset the potential for backlash, boycotts, and furor, but as we saw before with the unfortunately infamous Queen Cleopatra, even if the streaming service adheres to the facts as they’ve been presented, the chance to ignite a full-scale international incident is always looming in the background.

Mysteries of the Faith hasn’t managed to cause any outrage thus far, and it’s proving mighty popular among subscribers, too. Per FlixPatrol, the platform’s latest investigative deep dive has cracked the Top 10 in 71 countries around the world to reign supreme as not just the seventh most-watched TV title on the library, but its highest-ranked non-fiction offering.

Touting “unprecedented access to holy sites around the world,” Mysteries of the Faith dives into the secrets of Christianity’s favored treasures, which ranges from the Crown of the Thorns to the Holy Grail, as well as the effect these artifacts have on those who hold them dearly.

You don’t have to be a believer to enjoy it, although a healthy dose of skepticism arguably robs much of the dramatic heft. As has been proven quite clearly in the numbers, though, Mysteries of the Faith has enough about it to draw in audiences from all corners of the world regardless of where their opinion lies.