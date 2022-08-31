Netflix has released their latest top 10 rankings and making the list was the streamer’s new reality real-estate follow-up to Selling Sunset, Selling The OC.

According to rankings between the dates of Aug. 22 and Aug. 28, Selling The OC burst onto the rankings at number six while perennial big-hitters continued to maintain the top five spots on the charts.

During its first week, Selling The OC was watched for 18.6 million hours which is no small feat, but fell short of Echoes which remains at the top of the charts by a massive margin.

Selling The OC looks to piggyback off the success that Selling Sunset maintained over its run by providing more of the real-estate drama fans have come to love — this time in Orange County.

With a fresh setting, the show also includes a fresh cast of realtors as the Oppenheim Group expands into the new domain, but have no fear there is still all of the domestic drama between employees that made its predecessor so popular.

As mentioned, Echoes topped the charts with more than 68 million hours watched. This knocked The Sandman from its top spot, but the show still recorded a massive 53.7 million hours.

Bridging the gap between these shows and Selling The OC was Never Have I Ever, Manifest, and of course, Stranger Things season four continued to stick in the top 10 for the 14th week in a row.

You can stream the first season of Selling The OC on Netflix now.