Netflix’s latest wartime epic escapes the battlefield to charge straight onto the Top 10 in 49 countries

One of the most underrated weapons in Netflix’s arsenal of originals is the platform’s consistency when it comes to wartime epics, and that extends across both film and television. Continuing on in that vein, seven-episode miniseries Transatlantic is the latest to come along and win over subscribers all over the world.

Per FlixPatrol, the retelling of the Emergency Rescue Committee’s heroics between 1940 and 1941 has fled from the horrors of conflict to charge straight onto the Top 10 in 49 countries. That puts it as the fourth most-watched TV show on the planet at the moment, with a chance it could end up flying even higher with only Love is Blind, Beef, and The Night Agent out in front.

©AnikaMolnar

An often overlooked period of World War II, the Emergency Committee risked their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape Nazi-occupied France, including many artists who were placed on the most-wanted list of the Third Reich. An international operation designed to extricate those who were deemed to be of the highest risk at being captured, Transatlantic balances its recreations of the events with plenty of engaging interpersonal threads.

Fantasy may be constantly struggling for consistency when Netflix is at the helm, but it seems as though anything revolving around a conflict either entirely real of completely fictional is edging towards immunity when it comes to capturing imaginations and attention. Transatlantic may be the latest, but the ongoing popularity of the genre makes it abundantly clear that it’s going to be far from the last.