Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’ ending with season 3

The supernatural mystery-thriller series Locke & Key will take its final bow at the end of season three, Netflix announced.

The streaming service’s official Twitter account made a post Wednesday morning sharing some first-look images at the third and final season, alongside a message from the showrunners on “bringing this epic story to a conclusion.”

Locke & Key fans — get your first look at the third and final season!



Plus, a message from the showrunners on bringing this epic story to a conclusion: pic.twitter.com/dYyGH9hOnV — Netflix (@netflix) April 6, 2022

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, Locke & Key‘s showrunners and executive producers, said in a statement.

“As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

The story of the show centers around the three Locke siblings and their mother, who band together to solve the mystery of their father’s murder. The remaining family members move into their ancestral home, known as the Keyhouse, where they uncover a series of magical keys that may hold the secret of their father’s death.

The show is based on an IDW comic book series of the same name by writer Hill and illustrator Rodriguez.

The final eight episodes are currently being wrapped up in post-production, with a release date not yet named by Netflix, according to Deadline.

You can watch the first two seasons of Locke & Key on Netflix now.