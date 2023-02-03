Netflix’s new ghastly supernatural crime series chases ghosts in the top ten

Lockwood & Co. is currently living the good life on Netflix’s top ten charts, and while the streamer loves young adult oriented originals, they also are quite partial to axing them as soon as they gain a following, something which fans of the new supernatural crime series hope will not happen here.

Debuting at number six with 25 million hours viewed, Lockwood & Co. has edged ahead of recent favorites Kaleidoscope and New Amsterdam, as well as fellow newbies Bake Squad and Bling Empire. Only ahead of Lockwood & Co. are the monstrous successes of Wednesday, Ginny & Georgia, and nostalgia-bait series That 90’s Show.

Starring relatively few big names, Lockwood & Co‘s only real name brand is Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes, who continues her seemingly godsent mission to dominate the Netflix charts whenever she possibly can. The 22 year-old will hope to emulate fellow young star Jenna Ortega in making Netflix their launching off point into big budget films.

Lockwood & Co was created by Joe Cornish, best known for his frequent collaborations with Edgar Wright. Cornish is one of the credited writers for Ant-Man, as well as being the director behind the brilliant Attack the Block. The Englishman seems to have found a knack for young adult and children’s entertainment, following this The Kid Who Would Be King and The Adventures of Tintin.