Netflix’s ‘Oddballs’ seems popular but is divisive with viewers

The Netflix children’s show Oddballs has some people up in arms over supposed adult content, while others are praising it as an excellent show for kids. There isn’t a lot of in between.

Earlier this month, Netflix released a show about a bubble-shaped boy who likes to question social norms. He’s joined by a not-too-smart crocodile named Max and a time-traveling girl named Echo, as well as a fun carousel of supporting characters.

The show, created by James Rallison and Ethan Banville, is based on TheOdd1sOut, Rallison’s YouTube channel. It’s getting a lot of attention. Let’s start with the negative.

Here’s one user who definitely didn’t like it.

oddballs on netflix is shit couldn’t even get through the first ep — Zinc ~ 🔮psychedelic macabre🔮 ~ (@freefrombinary) October 17, 2022

It’s just not that good, so stream something else, another user said.

Oddballs is mid STREAM THE CUPHEAD SHOW ON NETFLIX INSTEAD !! Am I right ? Answer: I DEFINITELY am pic.twitter.com/E7hbJpomx1 — VILE Mars / mug ♤~ TGAMM & TCS SPOILERS!! (@Marswushere) October 13, 2022

Alright, internet perso,n calm down. No one’s making you watch it.

i will NOT be watching oddballs by theoddonesout on NETFLIX. — Norwegian Heritage Merchant (@SenorBinBags) October 15, 2022

At least give it a chance!

theodd1sout netflix series "oddballs" looks so bad that i didnt even finish watching the trailer, i was already exhausted — Swamp Girl (@GirlFromSwamp) September 17, 2022

They’re also coming after the voice acting.

Watching the new Oddballs show on Netflix and holy HELL do I hate the voice actor for Max, his voice is annoying and unwatchably bad…which sucks because he's such a cute character, visually. — Bantam (@cutespiderbirb) October 9, 2022

Okay, we get the point. Some people simply don’t like the show. But the people who love it seem to REALLY love it.

Oddballs on Netflix is the perfect antidote to *gestures around*. — Tom-ay The 13th 🎃👻 (@TomWilding) October 20, 2022

It’s ruined relationships!

Bae broke up with me cause I was tryna watch some Netflix's Oddballs with her 😬 — Ayo, That's The Plug At The Door! (@Squidward4Ever) October 14, 2022

But worth it?

Started watching oddballs on netflix and i’m obsessed — alex! (@_thequeeralex) October 18, 2022

Many praised the humor of the show.

Oddballs on Netflix may be for kids, but it might be the genuinely funniest thing I’ve seen all year 😂 — Jordan Wright 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 MMA (@WhatsTheOddsMMA) October 19, 2022

“So then you write “Okay but why is the humour in Oddballs on Netflix so good 😭😭”, and attach the video sent to you via email. Afterwards we will transfer the payment promised.” https://t.co/jFGZtGkX4X pic.twitter.com/wC79MF41sz — HauntPlasticX👻 (@handsplasticx) October 14, 2022

So much love!

Currently watching Oddballs on Netflix & this show is hilarious. I remember watching these shorts on Instagram and to see that it has its own show now is honestly inspiring and a great conclusion to the day I’ve had. ☺️💕 — Spicy The Unbeaten🗡❤️‍🔥💅🏾 (@spicyladyent) October 15, 2022

Oddballs on Netflix 10/10 it’s so funny. — 𝓉𝑒𝓎 (@teypearr) October 16, 2022

EVERYONE GO WATCH ODDBALLS ON NETFLIX NEOW — spooky asia’s ˢᵐ gotten used to it (@httpasia3) October 19, 2022

im watching that oddballs series on netflix and im not even gonna lie its pretty fuckin funny — spookie pup (@prettypuppypaws) October 14, 2022

Not exactly an adult cartoon but okay.

Fun fact: I love (adult) cartoons! Oddballs on Netflix has had me lmao for a few days 🤣 — ✨constantly unfolding✨ (@MadamMoHawk) October 18, 2022

There’s already clamoring for season 2.

Just got done watching #Oddballs, and I've got to say, this show was REALLY great! There was a LOT of hilarious moments, voice acting/animation was pretty good, and overall, I REALLY enjoyed this show!

Huge congrats to everyone who worked on this show! ❤@theodd1sout @netflix pic.twitter.com/CYm0KNNZer — ChronoX9 (@X9Chrono) October 20, 2022

One of the good things (or bad if you hate it) is that all this conversation is simply drawing more attention to the show, and it’s in the Netflix Top Ten in the United States. Not bad for a new show at all.

You can decide if the show is good or not yourself as Oddballs is currently streaming on the platform. No word yet on a second season but we’ll keep you posted.