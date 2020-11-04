Netflix’s Sandman Series Reportedly Features Many Iconic DC Characters

More than 30 years after it first began, Neil Gaiman’s epic fantasy comic series The Sandman is finally getting a screen adaptation, with a big budget TV show headed to Netflix. Gaiman recently confirmed on social media that production has secretly begun following a COVID-19-related delay, meaning we should get some casting and character details soon. In the meantime, though, a new report claims that a bunch of iconic DC characters will appear in the show.

Scooper Mikey Sutton of Geekosity has shared that his intel is pointing to John Constantine turning up in Sandman‘s first season. The tipster writes that fans should expect a reboot of the Hellblazer, meaning Netflix won’t be attempting a crossover with the Arrowverse and getting Matt Ryan on board. And, just in case you’re wondering, Sutton confirms it won’t be Keanu Reeves, either.

What’s more, classic Justice League villain Doctor Destiny will also be featured. Destiny recently made his live-action debut in 2018’s “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover, which likewise borrowed the Sandman concept of the Book of Destiny. Again, though, the Netflix series will star a new version of the foe. And finally, Sutton has heard rumors of Wesley Dodds, the original Golden Age Sandman, and Zatanna also showing up.

The news that Constantine and Destiny could appear is exciting, but not that surprising. After all, we already know that the first season will adapt the first two comic book volumes – Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House – and both of those characters feature in them. Not that the Netflix series will just lift the comics to the screen, mind you. Gaiman has revealed that the show will be set in contemporary times and so some characters may change race or gender accordingly.

Hopefully we’ll hear more about The Sandman TV series, including who’s been cast in the coveted lead roles of Dream and Death, in the near future, as it’s certainly shaping up to be an exciting project.