Netflix’s sensationalized spin on the trial of the century wastes no time in litigating its way to #1 in 74 countries

It wouldn’t even be hyperbolic to call the defamation lawsuit that pitted Johnny Depp against Amber Heard as the trial of the century, if we’re talking about nothing but public interest and the massive investment so many people had in the proceedings.

At points it felt like it would drag on forever, and social media became an even more heated battleground than usual as the majority of users took sides in the war of attrition between the fallen A-list superstar watching his career burn to the ground before his very eyes, and the ex-wife who came in for her fair share of scathing criticism.

Naturally, then, Netflix decided that it wanted to get in on the action with its own three-part docuseries that doesn’t feature your typical talking heads, but instead relies on the testimony itself to paint a picture of the courtroom conflict that left the entire world on tenterhooks, and it’s one that’s paid immediate dividends.

Per FlixPatrol, Depp V Heard has taken just 24 hours to become the number one most-watched episodic exclusive available on the streaming service, and it’s done so in style after clinching the top spot in no less than 74 countries around the world. If you needed any more evidence that the litigious goings-on remained as engrossing and obsessive as ever, then here’s your proof.

Whether you’re on Team Johnny, Team Amber, or you couldn’t care less, it’s been made perfectly clear by subscribers all over the world that Depp and Heard remain fascinating viewing for better or worse, but let’s just cross our fingers and hope a sequel doesn’t end up on the cards.