Home / tv

Netflix’s New Superhero TV Show Has The Internet Divided

By 2 hours ago
x

Netflix debuted a brand new superhero series this Friday in the form of Jupiter’s Legacy, as based on the Image Comics series from Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The show follows the Sampson family, made up of the world’s very first superheroes – The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb) – and their children, rebellious Chloe (Elena Kampouris) and keen-to-impress Brandon (Andrew Horton). While the kids struggle to live in their parents’ shadow in the present, flashbacks detail their folks’ origin story in the late 1920s.

As you’d expect, this new comic book property is generating a lot of buzz online, but it seems that Jupiter’s Legacy has Netflix users divided. On the one hand, many are loving it and have binge-watched all eight episodes with glee. On the other, some are struggling to make it through the season and are finding that it’s just not for them. And below, you can find a sample of the reactions.

There’s a lot of love for the costumes going around.

It’s really impressing its fans.

The first episode alone is blowing some away.

The split narrative, that hops between the two generations’ stories, is proving to be frustrating for many viewers, as some wish that it would just pick one storyline to follow.

Jupiter's Legacy

The wigs and elderly makeup used to age-up Duhamel and his co-stars are coming under fire.

We’ve had some great superhero TV recently, so maybe this one had a tough act to follow.

Simply put.

Anyone else think that Blackstar looked like a knock-off Darkseid?

Back in 2017, Netflix purchased the rights to Mark Millar’s Millarworld universe for a cool $25 million, and this show is the first product of that deal. Clearly, then, the streamer’s hope was for this to fuel not just multiple seasons but also a bunch of spinoffs and offshoots. Whether the series will get renewed or not, though, we’ll just have to see, as the company has become notoriously cancel-happy recently. But if you want to give it your support, check out Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix now.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...