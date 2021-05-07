Netflix’s New Superhero TV Show Has The Internet Divided

Netflix debuted a brand new superhero series this Friday in the form of Jupiter’s Legacy, as based on the Image Comics series from Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The show follows the Sampson family, made up of the world’s very first superheroes – The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb) – and their children, rebellious Chloe (Elena Kampouris) and keen-to-impress Brandon (Andrew Horton). While the kids struggle to live in their parents’ shadow in the present, flashbacks detail their folks’ origin story in the late 1920s.

As you’d expect, this new comic book property is generating a lot of buzz online, but it seems that Jupiter’s Legacy has Netflix users divided. On the one hand, many are loving it and have binge-watched all eight episodes with glee. On the other, some are struggling to make it through the season and are finding that it’s just not for them. And below, you can find a sample of the reactions.

#JupitersLegacy is honestly a great show with such deep layered storytelling it's ridiculous they accomplished it within 8 Eps, the character's are all flawed & vulnerable, the editing is so well done. The overall story is met with a WOW ending Episode, this is something unique. pic.twitter.com/Qt8qoeBN5j — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) May 7, 2021

There’s a lot of love for the costumes going around.

It’s really impressing its fans.

Wow!! Really impressed with how good this is so far!! Only on episode 3!!!!!!!! #JupitersLegacy pic.twitter.com/btDHyys5Jl — jfcomics (@jfcomics_) May 7, 2021

The first episode alone is blowing some away.

I just watched the first episode of Jupiter’s Legacy and it’s really so fucking good oh my gosh 🔥 #JupitersLegacy — sophie | inac (@sarasbakers) May 7, 2021

Jupiter's Legacy is such an awesome show. Have to create time to binge this weekend. — Ade (@iJahwi) May 7, 2021

One episode of Jupiter's Legacy down, seven to go. @stevendeknight this is awesome. — Stuart Brereton 🌊 (@deBrereton) May 7, 2021

The split narrative, that hops between the two generations’ stories, is proving to be frustrating for many viewers, as some wish that it would just pick one storyline to follow.

This show would be so much better if they concentrated more on the flashback and made the whole season about how they got their powers. #JupitersLegacy — 🇿🇼✌🏾🤪✌🏾 (@Dani152407) May 7, 2021

The wigs and elderly makeup used to age-up Duhamel and his co-stars are coming under fire.

I really didn't expect that #JupitersLegacy is going to be that bad. Why they didn't cast young and old actors to play this roles?! The don't even try to make them looking older – jeah just give them grey wig. — Mrzach (@Mrzacchh) May 7, 2021

We’ve had some great superhero TV recently, so maybe this one had a tough act to follow.

#JupitersLegacy had the unfortunate job of debuting after #WandaVision and #INVINCIBLE and its just boring the life out of me. Let me go watch #LegendaryHBOmax chile… — sapphounwound (@sapphounwound) May 7, 2021

Simply put.

Anyone else think that Blackstar looked like a knock-off Darkseid?

When you want darkseid but your mom says "You got darkseid at home"#JupitersLegacyNetflix #JupitersLegacy pic.twitter.com/qM4ISzgc7A — Dracula🐉🐝 (@PrinceDraculaXX) May 7, 2021

Back in 2017, Netflix purchased the rights to Mark Millar’s Millarworld universe for a cool $25 million, and this show is the first product of that deal. Clearly, then, the streamer’s hope was for this to fuel not just multiple seasons but also a bunch of spinoffs and offshoots. Whether the series will get renewed or not, though, we’ll just have to see, as the company has become notoriously cancel-happy recently. But if you want to give it your support, check out Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix now.