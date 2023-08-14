Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ aiming to shake things up for season 6 with new casting approach

Are you a ‘serial dater’ and also really hot? This could be your season!

Can you believe it? The only show hornier than a Bighorn sheep, Too Hot to Handle, is heading to season 6. It feels like just yesterday (well, 2020) since this flesh-fest graced our screens for the first time. This time, however, things are switching up.

Not familiar? Too Hot to Handle groups together young, attractive people who think they signed up for a show like Love Overboard or Bachelor in Paradise, and then pulls the proverbial horny rug from under them and tells them the real premise: that they can’t have sex with each other.

A “robot sex cop” (Neflix‘s description) named Lana is there to police the hotties and make sure they don’t become naughties. If they keep their hormones in check, they can win $200,000. In this economy?! Let’s go!

Some of you out there are like “what’s the big deal? I don’t have sex all the time.” But apparently for some particularly hot young people, that’s a difficult thing to accomplish. Oh, to be young!

This time around, Lana is looking for “serial daters.”

“I have updated my software and I now have new and improved techniques to help serial daters learn how to form meaningful relationships,” Lana said. “Do you want to apply to join me on my beautiful retreat as I put you and your connections to the test to win $200,000? Warning: I have eyes everywhere. Goodbye.”

Interested? And also hot? Or know someone who is? Netflix has a link where you can apply here. Be warned though, because the incredibly detailed questionnaire (sarcasm) digs very deep with questions like, “Who is your celebrity crush?” and “what would people be shocked to know about you?”

All previous seasons of Too Hot To Handle are streaming on Netflix right now.