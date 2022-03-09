Netflix’s new show Vikings: Valhalla dropped all eight episodes of season one on Feb. 25 to a huge opening week. In nine days, it has been viewed 184 million hours, and it is the top ten series in ninety counties.

The show is a spinoff of the popular History Channel show Vikings. Vikings ran for six seasons and told the story of Ragnar Lothbrok’s rise to power and legacy. It looks like the new show can look forward to a similar run, as Netflix announced this morning on Twitter that Vikings: Valhalla would return for season two and season three. According to actor David Oakes, producers have a five-season arc for the story planned, culminating in an epic battle.

Vikings: Valhalla will return for Season 2 — and Season 3! pic.twitter.com/9zMYfMa9jc — Netflix (@netflix) March 9, 2022

This is welcome news for many who binged the first season this week. Lucy Mangan of The Guardian has this to say about the show:

“It’s fun, no more, no less. Bit of history, bit of gore, bit of sex, bit of plot, lots of hair. As mindless distraction at a grueling time, it will be hard to beat. Wrap yourself in a direwolf rug – I may be crossing streams here – pour yourself a hornful of strong ale and enjoy. Skaal!”

Vikings: Valhalla is produced by the original show creator/writer Michael Hirst and was created by Jeb Stuart. It takes place in the early 11th century, a hundred years after the original series, and follows the conquests of Leif Erikson played by Sam Corlett, Freydis played by Frida Gustavsson, and Harald Hardrada played by Leo Suter. Vikings fans will recognize John Kavanagh, who reprises his role as the Ancient Seer. Keep an eye out for other crossover actors in news roles such as Karen Connell as the Bulsa, Bosco Hogan as Aethelred II, and Gavan O’Connor Duffy as Njall.