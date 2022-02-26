Netflix’s ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is going down a treat with audiences

Netflix has been on a roll recently, releasing a string of popular shows one after another, and the latest to capture the imagination on social media is sequel series Vikings: Valhalla.

The original Vikings ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2020 and proved hugely popular, even winning an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role.

Valhalla is set 100 years later, with tensions high between the English and the Vikings. Legendary warriors Leif Erikson, Harald Hardrada, and Freydís Eiríksdóttir, set out on a massive journey, one that takes them across the world and throws them into the center of war and politics, from violent battlefields to new, unexplored lands.

When the series hit Netflix on February 25, fans instantly took to Twitter to talk about the show and share their excitement, as you can see from the reactions below.

See you in Valhalla. 🔥 ⚔️ 🛡 Vikings: Valhalla is now streaming only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/u8exv5mURx — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) February 25, 2022

Masses of people took to Twitter to remark that they had to finish the original Vikings show so they could dive right into Vikings: Valhalla when it launches.

Me rushing to finish Vikings so I can watch Valhalla: pic.twitter.com/VyhEWBd3DF — Spartacus (@Afro_Mammi) February 25, 2022

Many social media users are drawing comparisons to the previous Vikings series. However, some are saying how different in tone Vikings: Valhalla is, while others name-dropped Netflix’s own The Last Kingdom.

Vikings Valhalla is an INTERESTING watch.



It feels closer to The Last Kingdom in tone even while invoking the name of its predecessor series.



First episode wasn’t bad by any means but it’s a far leap from the tempered hopefulness of Ragnar’s saga. — ⚜️Pablo Elessar, Marquis du Ayesleigh⚜️ (@Tchalla_Fett) February 25, 2022

A recurring theme is people lamenting that the series only dropped eight episodes, with many Vikings fans not wanting to wait to for more Norse action.

Vikings Valhalla dropped but 8 episodes not enough — bril (@_JGraves3) February 25, 2022

However, one of the most popular tweets comes from David Oakes, who plays the part of Earl Godwin. He cheekily asked fans who were enjoying the first season: “…wouldn’t it be cool if we had already shot season two?!” Showing that there is plenty more to come from this new series.

For those currently enjoying Vikings: Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla)…



…wouldn’t it be cool if we had already shot season two?! — David Oakes (@David_Oakes) February 25, 2022

Another interesting insight came from Justin Pollard, a historical consultant who has worked on many different projects, including the original Vikings. He expresses delight that the first season of Vikings: Valhalla is on Netflix while saying he is “working on season 3 scripts now.”

Delighted that Vikings: Valhalla is now streaming on Netflix. Working on season 3 scripts now… pic.twitter.com/5Om8cVxAuh — JustinPollard (@JustinPollard) February 25, 2022

Vikings: Valhalla is out now on Netflix.