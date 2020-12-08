Neve Campbell Reportedly In Talks For Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer

When Matthew McConaughey decided that he was no longer going to be the shirtless face of the rom-com genre and would reinvent himself as a critically acclaimed dramatic actor, The Lincoln Lawyer was the first step towards a full-blown McConaissance. Brad Furman’s glossy adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novel was the ideal vehicle for McConaughey to balance his acting chops with his undeniable star power, and the legal thriller pulled in solid reviews, along with decent box office.

The potential for sequels was definitely there, but instead The Lincoln Lawyer was set up almost a decade later at CBS as a TV series, with small screen veteran David E. Kelley developing the concept. However, the pilot wasn’t picked up ,and it was confirmed in May of this year that the show definitely wouldn’t be moving forward.

Over the last few months there’s been rumors that Netflix could step in to resurrect the project, but nothing official has been announced as of yet. However, insider Daniel Richtman claims Neve Campbell is in talks to play female lead Maggie McPherson, ex-wife of main character Mickey Haller, who was played by Marisa Tomei in the movie, with Kingdom star Kiele Sanchez cast for the scrapped CBS version.

There was also talk of Amazon swooping in to rescue The Lincoln Lawyer, which makes more sense given the streaming service already have Bosch under their umbrella, also based on a Michael Connelly literary creation and who happens to be the half-brother of Mickey Haller in the books. However, Campbell would be a solid choice for the role wherever it ends up happening, as the firebrand Assistant District Attorney would be a great part for any actress to sink their teeth into.