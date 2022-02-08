New ‘Book of Boba Fett’ poster teases tomorrow’s finale

The Book of Boba Fett reaches its finale this week, and this new poster promises that a storm is about to break on Tatooine. A lot’s happened over the last six episodes of the Disney Plus show, with Temuera Morrison’s former bounty hunter grappling with power now that he’s taken over Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire. In this last episode of the season, Fett and his band of allies will be going up against his biggest rivals, the Pyke Syndicate.

A more apt title for the series, though, would be The Book of Boba Fett and Friends as much of the show’s screen time has been shared among its ever-ballooning cast of characters, with many fan-favorites from elsewhere in the franchise having dropped by over the past couple episodes. But this new poster highlights them all.

“The storm is about to break,” reads the poster’s caption, quoting Fett’s right-hand woman Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), before encouraging fans not to miss tomorrow’s thrilling finale.

Fett and Shand grab the lion’s share of the poster, with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu not far behind. Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker is another prominent player, as is Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), after both characters reappeared in episode six. Cad Bane, who also made his live-action debut last week, is likewise featured, along with Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Black Krrsantan, and even Danny Trejo’s rancor keeper.

Seeing the huge cast altogether reminds us of just how much needs to be wrapped up in the finale. It seems likely that a fair few plot threads will be left dangling, which suggests The Mandalorian season three and Ahsoka will pick these up and run with them. Or else a second season of Boba Fett is planned and Disney’s just waiting for the right time to announce it.

The Book of Boba Fett reaches its final chapter this Wednesday, Feb. 9 on Disney Plus.