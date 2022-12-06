New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ cast member could be somebody with close ties to Wolverine

Upcoming Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again is gearing up to begin shooting at the beginning of next year, and the supporting cast set to orbit around stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio is beginning to fill out nicely.

Margarita Levieva has already been the subject of speculation that she could potentially be playing a Black Widow to fulfill a long-held wish of Cox’s to bring the comic book romance angle to the big screen, but some new digging by Murphy’s Multiverse offers that fellow newcomer Sandrine Holt could end up bringing an infamous associate of Wolverine to live-action.

In fact, the dots required to join the dots from Holt’s casting to Jessán Hoan (also known as Tyger Tyger) aren’t all that far-fetched at all. Born Again will be firmly set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Hoan happens to be a resident of Mardripoor, which was introduced into the franchise via The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so the seedy underbelly has already been exposed.

via Marvel Comics

The character is also a criminal, a financial wunderkind, and just so happens to have been referred to in the past as the Queenpin of Madripoor. D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk will no doubt be seeking to maintain his nefarious empire, and it makes a great deal of sense to have a Kingpin and Queenpin teaming up to concoct a shady financial scheme.

To add even more intrigue into the mix, Hoan is the owner of the Princess Bar, which becomes one of Wolverine’s favorite haunts during his jaunt to the island when he was operating under the moniker of Patch. It’s entirely speculative at this stage, but you can guarantee the fans would lose their minds were any one of those connections to either be referenced, or end up happening.