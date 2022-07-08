As we get closer and closer to the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video, the marketing machine continues to bestow fans with little snippets. Now, with the first full trailer only days ahead, Amazon has decided to release a new teaser along with a batch of images that highlight the beauty of New Zealand, which has once again served as the filming location for Tolkien’s fictional world.

The rolling hills and jutting mountains of Middle-earth have never looked as visually breathtaking as they do in the new live-action adaptation. And that better be the case, lest Amazon realizes that it’s wasted almost half a billion on a project that’s going to fall short of meeting the industry’s modern standards.

The one-minute teaser, announcing the release date for the full trailer, had already leaked two days ago, but you can watch it again through the show’s official Twitter.

And to get an idea of what the most expensive television series to date is going to look like, the same social media page has released a batch of promo images, which you can check out below.

A comet of unknown origins seems to be heading towards Middle-earth, attracting the eyes of almost every significant character like Elrond, Gil-galad, Galadriel, Arondir, the Ents, and even the Harfoots. Is this an unexpected guest from the court of Eru Ilúvatar, or could it be a harbinger of ill news and tidings for the Second Age?

We’ll definitely have more of an answer when the trailer comes out on Thursday.