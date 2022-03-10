Marvel Studios has just released three gorgeous new posters for Moon Knight that depict the titular character’s different alter egos in the upcoming Disney Plus series.

Oscar Isaac will be bringing Marc Spector to life on March 30. After many years of speculation and fan-casting, the Star Wars alum is finally making his Marvel debut in a brand new narrative that’ll take the MCU on a journey towards its breaking point.

Why, you ask? Well, for one thing, the upcoming Moon Knight is the first major Marvel project to depict the struggle with mental illness in earnest since Marc Spector has dissociative identity disorder, a syndrome that causes multiple personalities to co-exist within someone and randomly take control of him.

The Disney Plus series is focusing on that aspect of the character to bring a potent and unique superhero narrative to life. Isaac himself has described this role as a “f—ing nutty” character study, hence the reason we expect Moon Knight to completely revamp the established MCU formula, in much the same way as WandaVision and Loki.

For now, though, feast your eyes on these stunning character posters that feature the numerous phases Marc Spector will go through in the course of the series.

Moon Knight is being developed by Fantastic Beasts and The Umbrella Academy creator Jeremy Slater, with MCU boss Kevin Feige serving as an executive producer. The miniseries, running for six episodes, has also cast Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, to serve as the main antagonistic figure opposite Oscar Isaac’s moon-blessed superhero.