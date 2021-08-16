New My Hero Academia Poster Teases Villain-Centric Season Arc

It looks like The League of Villians is about to have their time in the limelight in the next season of My Hero Academia. A tweet from the anime’s official Twitter account announced that they will be adapted the My Villain Academia arc for season 5. The arc is set to premiere on Funimation with English subtitles on August 21st and will allow the world to get a better look at the antagonists of the franchise.

In honor of the announcement, a special poster was made featuring most of the best-known villains from the show as well as a special villain guide for season 5 which can be seen below. Fans have already pointed out how the new poster matches the visual style of a previously released promotional poster for the show.

Currently, all seasons of My Hero Academia are streaming on Funimation.