New photos from ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ reveal the badass main duo

The hype train for The Book of Boba Fett has officially pulled out of the station and started to gather steam, even if fans were expecting much more of a presence at Disney Plus Day than the sweet, sweet nothing that they ended up getting.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have welcomed a third member into the dream team overseeing the small screen expansion of a galaxy far, far away, and Robert Rodriguez is clearly hyped to be on board. Having won rave reviews for his one-episode stint at the helm of The Mandalorian, the filmmaker has played an integral role in bringing The Book of Boba Fett to life, and we can’t wait to see a Star Wars show with his fingerprints all over it.

Two new images have been revealed via Empire, one of which shows Rodriguez wielding some intergalactic weaponry, with the other showcasing the badass central duo of Temura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on December 29, exploring the seedy underbelly of Tatooine after the titular bounty hunter and his running buddy assume the throne, and promises to give the show an angle the likes of which we’ve never seen explored in Star Wars before.