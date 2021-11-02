The Book Of Boba Fett Star Reacts To Awesome First Trailer

Yesterday brought the first trailer for upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, and it looks to be an altogether different proposition from sister show The Mandalorian, which followed the George Lucas template of having roots in both the Western and samurai genres.

Instead, Temuera Morrison’s titular antihero is set to headline a crime thriller set on Tatooine, as the rest of the underworld gets to grips with the man in charge. The footage was suitably tantalizing without giving too much away, and we can’t wait to see how Boba manages to maintain his grip on the throne.

The cast are just as enthused, and with her involvement now having been officially confirmed, Flashdance star Jennifer Beals has reacted to her impending debut in a galaxy far, far away on social media, as you can see below.

So honored to be a part of the #StarWars family 🙏🏼The little kid in me is jumping up and down. ☺️https://t.co/PzjfxwtEf3 — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) November 1, 2021

Unsurprisingly, The Book of Boba Fett trailer has gone down a storm on the internet, and the only real shame is that we’re not getting the first episode until December 29. That feels like an eternity away, especially when we’ve been starved of live-action Star Wars content since The Mandalorian‘s second season finale, but it should be more than worth the wait.