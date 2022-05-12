Fans will get to see more adventures from Ash, Goh, and Chloe across the entire 'Pokémon' region.

Pokémon’s 25th season Ultimate Journeys will be coming to fans in the United States via Netflix later this year.

Today the Pokémon Company revealed its release plans for the series which will first be made available in Canada on May 28 via Teletoon, before joining the Netflix library at a currently undisclosed date later in 2022.

Along with the news, the Pokémon Company shared a trailer for the series’ first part which will see the return of Ash, Goh, and Chloe. In this season Ash and Pikachu are hard at work preparing for the Pokémon World Coronation Series, while Goh undergoes challenges to become a member of Project Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe is learning all the possible evolution paths available for her Eevee to take in the future.

Netflix is already home to Pokémon Journeys: The Series which made its debut on the service in November of 2019. Since then the entire series has been added which includes 48 episodes in total.

Meanwhile, in Japan, The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Masters 8 over the weekend which will see Ash face off against the eight toughest trainers in the franchise.

These competitors come from all of the regions currently revealed in the Pokémon universe and has fans suspecting that it could be the anime’s final arc, or at least for Ash that is. This suspicion hasn’t been confirmed by any of the team behind the series.

For now, Pokémon fans can relax knowing that there will be new content coming to Netflix in the coming months.