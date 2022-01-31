A recent report claims that Disney Plus’ Loki was the most pirated television show of 2021.

The report, conducted by Akamai, found that television is the most pirated entertainment medium, accounting for 67 percent of all downloads. The most pirated content of 2021, from January to September was shared in the report, proving Loki to be a favorite among fans following its June premiere.

Steve Ragan, Akamai security researcher, elaborated on piracy and the price that must be paid when content is obtained illegally.

“Piracy is an ongoing battle, and there’s no silver bullet to address each type of piracy online. As content developers get better at guarding against piracy, criminals are adapting their methods to access protected content. The impact of piracy goes far beyond stolen movies and other content. The real cost is behind the scenes, leading to the loss of livelihood for those who work to create the movies, films, books, and software we all consume and enjoy.”

Including Loki’s first season, the top 10 most pirated shows of 2021 are:

Loki Season 1 WandaVision Season 1 Rick and Morty Season 5 The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 1 The Walking Dead Season 10 Game of Thrones Season 8 The Flash Season 7 Vikings Season 6 True Beauty Season 1 Superman & Lois Season 1

This new report contradicts earlier stats released by TorrentFreak, which claimed that WandaVision was the most pirated show of the year, with Loki coming in second.

In addition, the Akamai report also shared what they found to be the most-pirated films of the same Jan. – Sept. period, with Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong taking the top spot, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Black Widow trailing behind.

The top 10 most pirated films of 2021 are: