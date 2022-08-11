New ‘She-Hulk’ character posters have arrived! And they’re in LA!

Marvel Studios is rolling out some new character posters in front of the premiere of the new Disney Plus streaming title She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which premieres next week.

While the posters don’t offer up any information about new cast members or characters we have yet to see, they do give us some of our first looks at the characters that aren’t directly from the trailers or promo spots that have accompanied the impending debut of the show. Each of the three posters shows one of the main characters in front of a backdrop with a monochromatic filter. The posters also all but confirm that some MCU action will be taking place in Los Angeles/the West Coast for one of the first times since the Iron Man franchise wrapped.

Of course, one of the posters features Shulkie herself, in full Ally McBeal-Esque “30 something single lawyer hard at work” mode in front of a green background. More tellingly, the building in the background appears to be Los Angeles City Hall.

The second poster features Jen’s bestie/paralegal/gal Friday Nikki Ramos in front of a magenta-filtered L.A. city skyline.

Lastly, we get a shot of Jameela Jamil’s Titania, so far one of the main antagonists confirmed to appear in the series. She’s in front of an orange-filtered photo of what is almost certainly a palm tree-lined Sunset Boulevard. A fitting setting for the supervillainous influencer.

So far, just like the original comic book source material, most of the MCU’s action (on Earth anyway) tends to be fairly New York City-centric. Even Iron Man, who was almost stereotypically Californian, took up residence there after the Avengers. She-Hulk’s new setting may be just as groundbreaking as the series’ comedy format. We’ll have to wait and see what changes the locale brings to the MCU when the series debuts on Disney Plus on Aug. 18.