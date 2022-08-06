New ‘She-Hulk’ still reveals first proper look at Charlie Cox’s Daredevil

The She-Hulk Comic-Con trailer blew the MCU fandom’s mind by slipping a cameo from Daredevil in at the end, thereby confirming that Charlie Cox’s Hornhead would be returning for the incoming Disney Plus series. At first we thought this might be some kind of trick, as the vigilante’s face was kept out of view, but a newly released still from the Tatiana Maslany vehicle 100% confirms that the hero of Hell’s Kitchen will team up with Marvel’s other superhero lawyer in the show.

The official She-Hulk Twitter account dropped the new image in a sneaky way by capitalizing on a recent tweeting trend. If you open up the four images that assemble the series’ logo below you can view eight new promo photos for the legal-themed comic book comedy. Alongside sneak peeks at Benedict Wong’s Wong and Tim Roth’s Abomination, one pic showcases Cox in costume as DD.

The big takeaway from Daredevil’s cameo in the She-Hulk trailer is that he’s got himself some new threads since we last saw Matt Murdock suit up, way back in DD season three. Specifically, he seemed to be wearing a muted yellow and red suit, a nod to his original costume in the comics. Due to the moody lighting, it’s still difficult to make out, but this image gives us a slightly better look at the hero’s new color scheme, with his helmet clearly not as dark as it once was.

It only makes sense that Matt’s visually lightened up for his She-Hulk comeback, as the show will be a whole lot less gritty than the character’s own Netflix show. We’ve been promised that Jennifer Walters and Murdock will share a fun dynamic, which is what you would expect from the two attorneys (or avocados) at law. That said, we’re still not sure how much of a role Cox will have, ahead of his further returns in both Echo and Daredevil: Born Again.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney Plus from Aug. 18.