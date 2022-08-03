‘She-Hulk’ director drastically undersells Daredevil as ‘a crowd favorite’

Having been absent from our screens as the Man Without Fear since season 3 of Daredevil hit Netflix way back in October of 2018 until the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December of 2021, Charlie Cox is wasting no time making his fully-fledged Marvel Cinematic Universe comeback.

Not only will he headline a mammoth 18 episodes of revival series Born Again, but the actor is also set to feature in Hawkeye spinoff series Echo, lend his vocal talents to Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and drop by upcoming Disney Plus exclusive She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The latter makes perfect sense when Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters are lawyers with superpowers, and showrunner Kat Coiro drastically undersold the levels of anticipation surrounding the impending comeback of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in what looks to be a comic-accurate costume in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Can I tell you how excited I was when the audience was able to see that and I realized that I did not have to keep that secret anymore? Yes, Daredevil is in the show. I mean, how can you have a legal comedy and not have Daredevil come into it? They match each other’s wits, is what I can say. I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance, because I think he’s going to be a crowd favorite. But I can’t tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing and I don’t want to get arrested by them.”

It’s been a long time coming, but there’s only a couple of weeks to go until She-Hulk debuts, and brings Daredevil back to the MCU suited, booted, and ready for action.