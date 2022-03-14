New show on the way from Jamie Foxx and producer of ‘The Blacklist’

The showrunner of the hit show The Blacklist, John Eisendrath, and 2005 Academy Award best actor winner Jamie Foxx are teaming up on a new show called Alert, according to Deadline.

John Eisendrath has extended his working deal with Sony Pictures Television for three years, until 2025. The deal is worth a reported eight figures, and means that he will continue to run The Blacklist, soon to enter its tenth season.

Alert is a missing person show about a woman named Nikki Parker who’s searching for her lost son. She joins the Missing Person’s Unit of the Los Angeles Police Department to help other families deal with loss, as she struggles with her own feelings, and continues her search for her offspring.

Her ex-husband Devon Zion re-enters her life after six years, with proof that their son is still alive. The series is a procedural, each episode of which follows the search for a different missing person, amid the overarching narrative of Parker’s search for her own son, as she investigates whether the person claiming to be him is real.

Sony Pictures Television Studios President Jeff Frost said he’s extremely excited about the future of both shows.

“(Eisendrath) is a brilliant storyteller and has been an integral member of the Sony family for over a decade now. We’re very excited to continue this relationship as John has some remarkable and riveting projects in the works, including Alert, and of course the 10th season of The Blacklist.”

There’s no release date just yet for Alert, but The Blacklist season 10 will premiere sometime in July of this year.