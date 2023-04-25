New ‘The Witcher’ season 3 teaser reveals official release date as Geralt’s return is close at hand

It’s been two years in the making, but Netflix have finally unveiled the official release date for the third season of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Season 2 left us on the edge of our seats with the finale episode, titled “Family,” in which Geralt must come face-to-face with a great and powerful demon threatening the safety of those closest to him, including Yennefer. Meanwhile, pursuers close in on Ciri, whom Yennefer has discovered to be exceptionally powerful due to the Elder Blood she possesses, which gives her innate access to incredibly potent magic. That thrilling climax aired on December 17, 2021, and The Witcher fans have been eagerly waiting ever since, but the day has finally arrived.

As all of Twitter collectively combusts, we’re left revitalized in the wake of the Season 3 teaser trailer, which grants us our first look at Geralt since the events of Season 2 almost two years ago. Although we can’t expect much from a mere minute of footage, Henry Cavill looks better than ever and Geralt has never seemed more determined. There’s no denying that we’re in for a doozy, especially as this has been said to be the last outing for Cavill as Geralt, as Liam Hemsworth has been confirmed to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia for the fourth season and beyond.

Check out the teaser for yourself below:

‘THE WITCHER’ Season 3 releases on June 29 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Q7daueyaqK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

Not only is the suspense killing us, but Netflix were kind enough to announce an official release date, which we now know to be just over two months away. For those who aren’t already aware (and we can’t imagine there’s too many of you, but not everyone is a self-proclaimed gamer), The Witcher is based on a video game series of the same name by CD Projekt, consisting of three main standalone games, two expansion packs and seven spin-off games.

All we know about Season 3, as provided by Screen Rant, is that Geralt will take Cintra into hiding, and with Yennefer’s help, will be busy evading beasts, monarchs, mages, and the Wild Hunt. That being said, we know based on the mention of ‘Wild Hunt’ that the show’s third season will likely be adapting the latest mainstream game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which syncs the two timelines rather perfectly. That leads us to believe that the fourth season will directly adapt the upcoming reboot saga for The Witcher franchise, known as ‘Polaris,’ which was confirmed to be in pre-production in 2022, according to CDPR.

That would explain why Liam Hemsworth will be taking over as Geralt, especially as both Netflix and CD Projekt welcome a new era of The Witcher. As they always say: out with the old and in with the new.

Season 3 of The Witcher arrives on Netflix on June 29, 2023.