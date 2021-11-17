New trailer for third installment of ‘Arcane’ drops

A new trailer has dropped for Netflix’s League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, teasing new episodes for the series’ third act which is set to begin streaming on Nov. 20.



The trailer, which is available to view in full below, shows there is still plenty of action, intrigue, and drama left in store for Hailee Steinfeld’s Vi and the other characters who populate Piltover and Zaun.







Arcane takes place in the League of Legends universe and tells the origin stories of a number of characters from the game including Vi, Jayce Talis, and Jinx among others. League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena game that remains massively popular despite releasing more than a decade ago in 2009. League of Legends has had a profound impact on the games industry, mainstreaming the MOBA genre and inspiring other games like Smite and Overwatch.



Developer Riot Games has long treated fans to eye-popping trailers and cinematics for the game, but the new Netflix series, which Riot developed in partnership with French animation studio Fortiche, is their first stab at longer form storytelling outside of the game, which is typically light on any narrative elements outside of character quips and dialogue that takes place during online matches in the heat of battle.



In addition to Steinfeld, the series also stars Ella Purnell, Mia Sinclair Jenness, and Kevin Alejandro. The first six episodes of the series are streaming now on Netflix and the new episodes begin streaming Nov. 20.