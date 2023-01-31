Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett share their reactions to their final heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ scene
Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us.
If you haven’t seen the latest episode of The Last of Us with Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank, go watch it now. It’s incredible and many people are praising it as the best hour of TV of all time. If you can’t get enough of this post-apocalyptic love story, the stars recently shared how they reacted to that very, very poignant final scene.
The official HBO Max Twitter shared a video with the two actors answering questions about their roles. Perhaps the most surprising thing (to people who haven’t watched White Lotus)? Bartlett is Australian and has a heavy accent. Good acting!
HBO asked a series of questions, including how to pass time in a bunker (Offerman’s response? Watch HBO). The streamer also asked, “What was your reaction to your character’s final scene?”
“I found it difficult to read that scene and not weep,” Bartlett said. “Because I’m a romantic. It just seemed like such a beautiful place to arrive at after we’ve gone on this long, kind of, road with these two characters. It made so much sense. It speaks to, sort of, bigger themes about the show.”
Offerman’s take on the scene was in the same vein. He talks about how writer Craig Mazin really did a number on him.
“When I read that scene, I shook my head and said, ‘Mazin. You slick son of a bitch.”
The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO Max.