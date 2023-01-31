Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett share their reactions to their final heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ scene

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us.

If you haven’t seen the latest episode of The Last of Us with Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank, go watch it now. It’s incredible and many people are praising it as the best hour of TV of all time. If you can’t get enough of this post-apocalyptic love story, the stars recently shared how they reacted to that very, very poignant final scene.

The official HBO Max Twitter shared a video with the two actors answering questions about their roles. Perhaps the most surprising thing (to people who haven’t watched White Lotus)? Bartlett is Australian and has a heavy accent. Good acting!

The first of many good days to come. @Nick_Offerman and Murray Bartlett from #TheLastofUs talk about when they first met, what they would do if they weren't acting, how they reacted to their final scenes, and more. pic.twitter.com/WEKs8H24xl — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 30, 2023

HBO asked a series of questions, including how to pass time in a bunker (Offerman’s response? Watch HBO). The streamer also asked, “What was your reaction to your character’s final scene?”

“I found it difficult to read that scene and not weep,” Bartlett said. “Because I’m a romantic. It just seemed like such a beautiful place to arrive at after we’ve gone on this long, kind of, road with these two characters. It made so much sense. It speaks to, sort of, bigger themes about the show.”

Offerman’s take on the scene was in the same vein. He talks about how writer Craig Mazin really did a number on him.

“When I read that scene, I shook my head and said, ‘Mazin. You slick son of a bitch.”

The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO Max.