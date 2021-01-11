Nicole Kidman Rumored To Be Getting Her Own Aquaman Spinoff Series

The cast of James Wan’s Aquaman was largely comprised of rising stars on the way up the Hollywood ladder like leading man Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, balanced alongside veteran character actors that you wouldn’t exactly call A-listers including Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe and Temuera Morrison. In fact, the biggest face in the cast in terms of sheer fame and name value was comfortably Nicole Kidman.

The actress is known for tackling weighty dramatic work, which has seen her gain a reputation as one of the most talented performers of her generation, and her trophy cabinet is packed to the brim with an Academy Award, five Golden Globes, two Emmys and a Screen Actors Guild award to name but a small few.

In the 23 years between Batman Forever and her next appearance in a DC Comics adaptation, 2007’s The Golden Compass was the only big budget blockbuster she’d starred in. However, you could tell from her performance that she was having a great time as Queen Atlanna, and didn’t take the role particularly seriously.

The 53 year-old is expected back for the upcoming sequel, but a new report claims that she’s also in talks to headline a Queen Atlanna spinoff series, presumably on HBO Max. Of course, Kidman is no stranger to television having recently starred in acclaimed prestige dramas Big Little Lies, Top of the Lake and The Undoing, but a superhero show is an entirely different proposition.

Take this one with a pinch of salt for now, then, because while HBO Max might be going all-in on DC content, convincing Nicole Kidman to suit up and splash around as Queen Atlanna for an entire season of TV might take more than a little hard work and a big fat paycheck.