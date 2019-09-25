Patrick Wilson And Nicole Kidman Will Return For Aquaman 2

Following 2017’s Justice League, last year’s Aquaman turned out to be a much-needed win for the DCEU. Though reviews were mixed, the movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Naturally, then, Warner Bros. is excited about expanding the Aquaverse and first up is Aquaman 2. Jason Momoa’s sure to return as the King of the Seas, and it looks like two key cast members will be back alongside him as well.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Jonah Hill was going to be in The Batman, and that The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff, both of which were confirmed this week – that both Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman are set to reprise their roles in the sequel. That’s all we know for now, but it makes a lot of sense, considering that Aquaman left the door open for more from both characters in future movies.

Wilson’s Orm AKA Ocean Master was the main antagonist of the film, determined to stop his half-brother Arthur Curry from stealing the throne of Atlantis from him. In the end, that’s just what Arthur did, scuppering his brother’s plans to invade the surface world. The presence of the pair’s mother, Queen Atlanna, meanwhile, convinced Orm to accept his loss, which suggested the possibility of redemption for him in Aquaman 2.

Feast Your Eyes On Over 40 New Aquaman Photos 1 of 44

Click to skip





















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Atlanna, of course, is played by Kidman. The former Queen of Atlantis was presumed dead for years but was discovered alive when Arthur retrieved the Trident of Atlan and gained control of the seven seas. Now, she’s back to guide her sons, so it stands to reason that she’ll return in the follow-up.

The first film’s post-credits scene teased Black Manta being thirsty for revenge on Aquaman, having been rescued from near-death by Atlantis theorist Dr. Stephen Shin. So, it seems certain that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Randall Park will have key roles as well. And no doubt Amber Heard will serve as female lead again as Mera, too.

James Wan is due to helm another horror movie before he directs Aquaman 2, but the sequel is scheduled for release in December 2022. Stay tuned for more.