‘Ninjago Dragons Rising’ season 2 release date, confirmed

The world of Lego is constantly changing and expanding, much like the little toys the entertainment empire is built around. Following the sweeping success of The Lego Movie and its successors, those little plastic toys many of us grew up with are seeing more and more televised projects crop up. That’s on top of the slew of releases that came before The Lego Movie‘s unexpected 2014 success, along with the lineup of television shows like Ninjago Dragons Rising, all of which add up to the truly insane number of Lego offerings out there.

Its a clever marketing tactic, and its seen the relevance of Legos return with gusto. After seeing ever-fluctuating interest in the years after the product first hit shelves, Lego’s efforts to blend its product with the entertainment sphere has paid off. Now, shows like Ninjago Dragons Rising have huge fanbases, Lego products are flying off shelves, and kids and adults alike have some very fun — and surprisingly entertaining — Lego-themed shows to enjoy.

When does Ninjago Dragons Rising season 2 come out?

Easily among the most popular of Lego’s current offerings is Ninjago: Dragons Rising, a television series based around the 2017 Ninjago film. The series debuted in 2023, and quickly developed a passionate fanbase. That fanbase is clamoring to see more, after season 1 sunk its hooks in with an intriguing two-part story.

That story is set to continue, and soon, with the release of the show’s second season. Season 2 is slated to arrive on Netflix on April 4, 2024. Season 2 is not set to sport two parts, like its predecessor, but it is still offering up a full 10 episodes for fans to enjoy. Those will arrive all at once on April 4, leaving fans with plenty of content to binge.