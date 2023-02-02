All leaked LEGO sets from ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ and more

If you like a good LEGO set, get excited. Recent leaks revealed prestige LEGO sets depicting some of your favorite locations, vehicles, and characters from some of the most iconic franchises of all time.

The leak comes from German website Promo Bricks, which got its information from a source who participated in a LEGO survey and gained access to sets that have yet to be released. LEGO has not confirmed these sets are in production so please take the following tidbits with a grain of salt, as you should all leaked information. There are some really exciting sets on this list, so let’s talk through everything that might be coming your way.

Snow White’s house

Image via Disney

The first leaked set is Snow White’s house from Snow White. The set comes complete with each of the seven dwarves and Snow White herself. As Disney’s 100th anniversary approaches, it makes sense to commemorate it with a set from one of the most iconic Disney movies of all time. As for its size, it should be around 2500 pieces.

Maleficent and the Dragon

Image via Disney

Maleficent and the Dragon from Sleeping Beauty appears to be LEGO’s other Princess-related set. It will feature a fully buildable Dragon with Maleficent and Prince Phillip as separate LEGO bricks. The set, once completed, will depict the battle between Prince Phillip and the Dragon. It should be around 1250 pieces and will likely release for Disney’s 100th anniversary alongside Snow White’s house.

Simba

Image via Disney

The next Disney set leaked is a buildable Simba from The Lion King. The piece is not part of a larger set, which will give users an opportunity to build the lion in all his pride. According to the leak, this build of Simba will be 1353 pieces, 11 inches high, six inches wide, and nearly 10 inches deep. Apparently, you’ll even be able to open his mouth, but we’d be really impressed if the completed Simba could actually sing.

Donald Duck

Image via Disney

Just like Simba, you might be able to build Donald Duck soon. He’s set to be a bit less complicated to build, as according to the leak he will be only contain around 1000 pieces, and stand 11 inches high, six inches wide, and seven inches deep. He’ll be situated on a base, and wearing his iconic outfit, so you can be sure that — as usual — he won’t be wearing any pants.

The Legend of Zelda – The Great Deku Tree

Image via Nintendo

This one is sure to get some gamers excited. The leak also includes a set depicting the Great Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda. This one is a touch more exciting than others, as it isn’t just the one set. Instead, the set is a 2-in-1, depicting the Great Deku Tree from both Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. It will come complete with two mini-figures of Link, and leftover pieces from the Breath of the Wild set will allow buyers to also build Hestu. The leak indicates it will consist of 1920 pieces.

The Lord of the Rings – Barad-dûr

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Get ready for a brisk walk into Mordor. Fans of Middle Earth will be pleased to learn that a Barad-dûr set is also part of the leaks. Sauron’s fortress is easily one of the most iconic locations in The Lord of the Rings, and now you can make it for yourself. It will include Sauron, Sam, Frodo, and several Orcs as mini-figures, and the set reportedly stands at 32 inches tall, 17 inches wide, and 14 inches deep, with a staggering 4000 pieces in total. Just don’t look into the Eye of Sauron for too long.

Medieval Village

via LEGO

Not based on any franchise, the leak also mentions a Medieval Village LEGO set. It will consist of a few medieval houses and a few trees, along with multiple villagers as mini-figures, alongside animals. It should consist of around 3200 pieces. Let’s just hope the instructions for the set don’t come from the same time period.

Ultimate Collector Series: The Burrow

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The first Harry Potter set included in the leak depicts the iconic Weasley home, the Burrow. Previous sets depicting the house have been released before, but the latest is part of the Ultimate Collector Series, so it’s set to be bigger — and more expensive. This version of the set will likely have a mapped-out interior as well. The leaks state that it will be nearly 20 inches high, nearly 10 inches wide, and nine inches deep. It should consist of 2388 pieces and have the full Weasley family as mini-figures.

The Sorting Hat

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The next Harry Potter set included in the leak is the Sorting Hat. Buyers can construct the hat Hogwarts students wear to determine which House they will belong to during their time at the school. We do not have details about the size of the set, but it should be on the larger side and fully buildable. Just to be on the safe side, you should probably avoid putting this hat on your head.

Ultimate Collector Series: Jabba’s Sail Barge

Image via Lucasfilm

The next set is a part of the Ultimate Collector Series and currently stands as the only leaked set from the Star Wars franchise. The Khetanna is Jabba’s Sail Barge, and while it has appeared in LEGO form before, this should be the biggest and most involved version of the set yet. Like some of the other Star Wars sets, Jabba’s barge will likely come with numerous mini-figures, cherry-picked from the multitude of characters featured in related scenes from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

The set should consist of 6500 pieces, measuring up to 10 inches tall, nearly 10 inches wide, and 23 inches long. It would be safe to assume that — if the leak is real — the interior will be filled, and fairly accurate to the movie scene.

Gotham City

Image via DC Comics

This next selection is the only DC set on the list, and offers up a LEGO Art version of the Gotham City skyline. The set seems to be inspired by Batman: The Animated Series, with tall buildings and police blimps filling out the skyline. The leaks state that it will come with mini-figures of Batman, the Joker, Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, and Phantasm, further strengthening its ties to The Animated Series. It will consist of 3238 pieces and measure up to 12 inches tall and 30 inches wide.

X-Mansion

Image via 20th Century Studios

We can practically hear the X–Men theme intensifying as we eye the last LEGO set on our list. Home to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, the X-Mansion — the headquarters of the X-Men — will soon be available in LEGO form, and remains the only Marvel item included in the leak. According to the leak, it will be 10 inches tall, 21 inches wide, and six inches deep. The X-Mansion set will supposedly consist of 3122 pieces, including nine mini-figures, including Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto, Wolverine, Storm, Beast, Sabertooth, Cyclops, Mystique, and Emma Frost.

Again, these sets are leaked, so there’s the potential for none of them to see the light of day. But with Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, Disney, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and The Legend of Zelda all included in the lineup, we’re desperately hoping to see at least a few of these hit shelves. Let’s just hope they don’t break the bank.