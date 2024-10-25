‘NO COME BACK WHAT’: The ‘9-1-1’ Halloween episode commits a human rights atrocity by putting the sweetest character in a dire situation

9-1-1 season 8 has redefined the word “anxious.” I didn’t think anything could make me sweat more than when a tiger attacked an apartment landlord, when a plane landed on the freeway, or when that whole bee-nado thing happened. Watching the Halloween episode called “Masks” changed my mind. And other fans agree: it was paralyzing to watch such a kind-hearted character be put in harm’s way.

Usually, Oct. 31st equals chocolate, costumes, and parties. In this Ryan Murphy procedural, however, it meant Karen (Tracie Thoms) and Hen’s (Aisha Hinds) son Denny Wilson (Declan Pratt) got injured in a harrowing scene. After a driver sped after some high school kids who egged his house, he accidentally crashes his car into a house, and upon the 118’s arrival, we discover the trick-or-treater pinned between the busted house and the car is done other than Hen’s son, Denny. Viewers are still calming down from the sight of that, and needed to jump on X to talk about it.

this whole scene put me through a whole bunch of unneeded emotions. i’m glad denny is okay 😭😭 #911onABC pic.twitter.com/sN8yts86Pq — angela bassett ooc ᵕ̈ (@bassettooc) October 25, 2024

JESUS SOMEBODY SAVE DENNYYY I CAN’T TAKE THIS!!! 😫😫😭😭💔💔 #911onABC pic.twitter.com/qlnbxt8VIO — Nat 🐴💙⚓️ | TRAVIC ENDGAME (@zentravicluv3r) October 25, 2024

DENNY LOSING HIS PULSE 911 YOU ARE SICK FOR THAT pic.twitter.com/IKZagSLZjU — Natalie | 911onabc (@nataliefpedits) October 25, 2024

okay so 9-1-1 is not allowed to do that ever again. wtf. I refuse to let them kill Denny off omg.

(This is about the 9-1-1 show btw, for all my mutual that dont know that lol) — Luna (@Lunaa12390) October 25, 2024

Everything worked out alright in the end and Denny lived, but does that make up for the terror fans felt? Absolutely not. I know being a 9-1-1 fan means signing up for more than a few uneasy moments since being a first responder is more physically precarious than, say, being a writer, but I didn’t sign up for seeing Denny’s life on the line.

After the emotional intensity of season 8’s episode 4, “No Place Like Home,” where a cheerleader got injured and the lower half of his body actually turned around (which I didn’t know was possible), I wasn’t ready to see Denny almost die. How about no one dies on this show? The 118 is always busy helping the good people of L.A., which should, in theory, mean they aren’t involved in any distressing situations of their own… right? I know, life doesn’t work like that, but it should. Also, here’s a PSA: the new 9-1-1 spinoff shouldn’t have any characters perishing, either.

Another X user pointed out the absolute cruelty of this storyline: Karen and Hen reunited with Mara Driskell (Askyler Bell) in episode 4 only for Denny to nearly die in episode 5. Aisha Hinds agreed with this, telling TV Line they “literally didn’t even get one episode off to be happy.”

Henren just got Mara back what do you mean Denny is in danger 😭 #911onABC



pic.twitter.com/0iI4zcy9yq — Hayley 😁🙃 | 9-1-1 🚒/The Rookie 🚓 (@Blankets_Rsoft) October 18, 2024

WHAT NO DENNY WHAT NO COME BACK WHAT #911onABC — 9-1-1, whats your emergency? BEEEEZ‼️ (@bibuckagenda) October 18, 2024

Because Denny is so sweet, young, and innocent, it was physically painful watching him get hit by the car and be admitted to the hospital. Like Mara, Denny hasn’t always had an easy life, with his mom Eva (Abby Brammell) spending time in prison and then moving away. He deserves a wonderfully normal and pleasant Halloween (among many other great moments, but let’s start there).

Tim Minear, the 9-1-1 showrunner, told Parade he “thought he [Denny] was going to die” when editing the scene of Denny’s blood transfusion. Minear said he understands viewers get upset when characters are in harm’s way. He said, “Fans are probably like,’‘Boy, will you ever give them a break?!’ If you’re fans of those characters, you probably don’t want me to give them a break to get the best stories.” Yes, you’re right! But please don’t let anything bad happen to Denny, Mara, Hen, Karen, or, while we’re at it, the 118 crew. Thank you very much.

It’s true carefree, drama-less moments aren’t as exciting to watch, but I’m with the other fans: I want to see Karen and Hen get some normal family time. Maybe everyone can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving dinner, how about that?

