‘No need to lobby’: The showrunner of Netflix’s biggest series unsurprisingly receptive to an Oscar-winning legend’s very public interest

Across the board, the ensemble cast of Netflix’s One Piece is lacking in what you’d call household names, with the most prominent and recognizable addition to the roster arguably Ian McShane, who doesn’t even make an onscreen appearance as the narrator.

Beyond that, though, the rest of the sprawling fantasy is populated by a mix of unknowns, rising stars, and established character actors, but it’s beginning to look more and more likely that could change in a major way with the recently-confirmed season 2 after Jamie Lee Curtis very publicly declared her interest.

via Universal

Having taken notice of the fan-backed campaign to have her cast as Doctor Kureha, the Academy Award-winning legend, horror icon, and original nepo baby is fully on board with the idea and promised to start lobbying for the part once the strikes come to an end. As you can imagine, though, having someone of Curtis’ caliber willing to play in that sandbox has been greeted with open arms by the key creatives.

Responding to the actress’ initial Instagram post, co-showrunner Matt Owens couldn’t have made his stance any clearer.

“Mommy dearest, that’s why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work, let’s talk!”

As well as boasting an esteemed back catalogue of critical, commercial, and box office success dating back over 40 years, Curtis also happens to be a noted fan of anime, and One Piece in particular. The pieces are starting to come together, then, and it looks as though it’s already written in the stars.