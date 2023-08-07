The Duffer Brothers try to keep a very tight-knit production crew on Stranger Things and avoid leaks as much as possible, but with an alleged Tom Holland of their own running wild, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

The sci-fi horror thriller relies on surprise as a very prominent storytelling technique, so letting the cat out of the bag before the show’s new season has had a chance to find its footing doesn’t exactly sit well with the powers that be. That’s why, when Noah Schnapp completely disregards the non-disclosure part of his contract – the Duffers have to pick up the pieces. Still, as they’ve revealed to Variety recently, they can never be mad at Schnapp, because he’s a “sweet kid.”

“We sent him the first three scripts for Season 5, I texted him and said, ‘Just don’t be a Tom Holland here.’ He laughed about it and said, ‘Of course not.’ And then he immediately put something on TikTok about them. But you can never be mad at Noah. He’s a sweet kid. He can’t help himself.”

It’s heartwarming to think that the Duffer brothers still regard the cast as kids. Noah Schnapp started this journey when he was 11, and now, many years later, he’s gearing up to shoot the final season as an adult.

But let’s address the elephant in the room. It seems that Tom Holland’s name goes hand in hand with spoiling movies and other media these days, but if the actor himself has anything to say on the matter, he’d like to “end that myth” once and for all. It’s not like the MCU star just walks around and spoils Kevin Feige’s plans left and right. Well, at least not entirely.

Stranger Things season 5, which is supposed to mark the show’s final outing, is currently in pre-production. And as a hype piece for Schnapp fans, it seems that Will is once again going to take center stage as the conflict between Hawkins and the Mind Flayer (and now Vecna) reaches its climax.