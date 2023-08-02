Normal service resumes once again as Netflix cans a popular comic book adaptation after 2 seasons

The Miraculous Cinematic Universe may have gotten off to a solid start this past weekend to introduce another superheroic property to Netflix users everywhere, but as one door opens, another one has been slammed shut.

It’s not exactly the sort of loss that’s going to cause an uproar and give rise to petitions and social media campaigns, but Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles has nonetheless been ushered towards the exit after the streaming service decided that its initial 20-episode order that was handed out would be the last.

Image via Netflix

The adaptation of the popular Stan Sakai comic run only premiered in April of last year, with the second dropping last September, but history has made it abundantly clear that 11 months of radio silence is as close to a death knell as you can possibly get on Netflix.

As you’ll be able to gather from the title, The Usagi Chronicles shockingly enough follows a rabbit who dreams of becoming a samurai, teaming up with a hardy band of warriors to battle monsters, ninjas, and even aliens when the occasion calls for it. If that sounds suspiciously like Kung-Fu Panda, then you may have a point, but that’s an entirely different conversation for a very different time.

The production company behind the under-the-radar hit that scored decent enough reviews and a small slice of the viewership pie confirmed to What’s on Netflix that the end has indeed become night, but at least the streamer hasn’t gone full Disney Plus as of yet and opted to wipe it entirely from existence.