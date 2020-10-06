Norman Reedus Hopes That The Walking Dead Will Go Out Big

With The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally behind us, the show’s end is, well, maybe not nigh just yet, but it’s kind of on the way. We now have 30 episodes left to go across 2021 and 2022 before the groundbreaking post-apocalyptic drama comes to a close and while the series has had its ups and downs over the years, it’s certainly found its groove again recently. And star Norman Reedus hopes that it can go out on a high with its jumbo-sized eleventh season.

While speaking on Sunday’s episode of Talking Dead, the Daryl Dixon actor revealed that he’s “feeling anxious” about TWD ending but he’s got his fingers crossed that the team can manage to deliver a conclusion that will “swing for the fences” and not just rest on its laurels. As Reedus puts it, he hopes the cast and crew “frickin’ nail it.”

“I’m feeling anxious. We’re done with the comic, the comic is over. I want to go out like we came in. I want us to go out big and swing for the fences,” Reedus said. “I’m sure we will. We always do. I feel like we owe it to ourselves, to the crew, to just frickin’ nail it this year.”

Like he says, the show has practically used up the remaining source material, with these next couple of years likely requiring a lot of original ideas to beef out the plot, so fans should be in for some real surprises and thrills. And with “the doors… wide open” now, the actor has got an inkling that the final season is going to be “amazing.”

“All the doors are wide open. We have a bible to stick to. I feel like it’s going to be an amazing last season,” he said.

Though the parent series is ending, Reedus is still in it for the long game. We already know that he and Melissa McBride will hop over to their very own spinoff following TWD‘s conclusion and going by hints in yesterday’s finale, it’ll follow Daryl and Carol as they hit the road and make their way to New Mexico to discover and help out other survivors. A second new spinoff, anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, is also in the works.

For now, though, we’ve got The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Fear the Walking Dead to keep us entertained throughout the rest of the year, and in early 2021, The Walking Dead returns for six additional episodes of season 10.