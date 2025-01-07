‘Not emotionally prepared’: ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 trailer is finally here, but everyone’s dreading the pain that comes with it

For those in the know, season 2 of The Last of Us is not a cause for celebration. Many fans are excited to see the return of their favorite characters, but video game players know to approach this next phase in the HBO series with caution.

The reason for this is evident when watching the new teaser for the sophomore season. As soon as the trailer starts, fans are wrestled back to the scene of Joel and Ellie’s worst moment. Sirens screech throughout a darkly lit hospital hallway — the same one Joel shot his way through to rescue Ellie from the Fireflies deadly plan. This time when fans see the location, it’s through the perspective of a new character — Abby. Kaitlyn Dever dons the character’s iconic braid as she makes her way through the hallway, lit with a scathing red color scheme. The effect is unsettling, as many fans noted when taking to social media.

Fans are right to have some hesitance. Even for those who have not played the games, The Last of Us was never easy viewing. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly infection has turned people into fungus-ridden zombies, The Last of Us is an emotional story filled with themes of grief, loss, and redemption. To call the series bleak would be an understatement. The happiest episode is the only slightly tangential episode following the love story between Joel’s allies, Bill and Frank which earned Nick Offerman an Independent Spirit Award in 2024. The two experience what people even in the real world rarely get to have: a happy ending. This happy ending consists of them growing old together and eventually electing to die by suicide.

Such is the world of The Last of Us, and Bill and Frank’s ending gives context to why fans are so anxious going into season 2. With a new antagonist introduced in the aftermath of Joel’s bloodbath, the second season aims to be even more fraught with emotional trauma than the first.

The Last of Us trailer also presents happier times

While The Last of Us season 2 trailer is punctuated with eery music and a dramatic voice-over, there are some things to look forward to. Season 2 will introduce Ellie’s love interest, Dina, who many fans theorized appeared in the first season in a younger version. The trailer shows a brief shot of Ellie dancing with the new character. Portrayed by Isabela Merced, Dina is the one source of light in Ellie’s life. As can be expected, Ellie isn’t fooled by Joel’s lie about the Firefly camp last season and things have deteriorated between them.

Dina’s arrival signals a new beginning for Ellie, who so rarely has experienced love without tragedy. Merced notably portrayed Kay in Alien: Romulus, as well as starred in Sony’s ill-fated Madame Web film. Her role in The Last of Us will likely yield better results than the Spider-Man adjacent film. Viewers can look forward to the new season of The Last of Us when it premieres on Max in April.

