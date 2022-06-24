Not everyone would be thrilled for a second season of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Obi-Wan Kenobi delivered on its promises. Ewan McGregor did a great job as an older and traumatized version of his prequel trilogy character, Hayden Christensen finally got a chance to shine as a Vader-era Anakin Skywalker, and we got some fun connective tissue between the prequels and sequels. The finale was especially warmly received, with some already calling for a second season.

As Obi-Wan Kenobi, ends we still have nine years before A New Hope, and the final shot revealed Liam Neeson as the Force Ghost of The Phantom Menace‘s Qui-Gon Jinn. So, could we see more episodes expanding on Obi-Wan’s relationship with Qui-Gon as we build to the events of the original trilogy?

It’d be fun, but arguably not strictly necessary storytelling, though given that Obi-Wan was such a smash hit, Lucasfilm and Disney must be considering it. But some fans think they should stop here. In a discussion on r/StarWars, one topic says this would be the smart place to leave things alone.

Most of the replies agree. Obi-Wan Kenobi was already walking a narrative tightrope squeezing in battles with Vader while not screwing up the A New Hope story, and cramming in more would just over-complicate things. However, one comment may point the way forward, by suggesting a “completely independent” adventure that isn’t connected to the Skywalker saga and simply sees the legendary Jedi doing some good in the galaxy.

With the character now in a much better headspace than when we met him at the start of the season, it’d make sense for him to resume some low-key heroic activity on Tatooine, and begin helping out its many unfortunate peoples. After all, he and Qui-Gon must still be feeling a teensy bit guilty about abandoning Shmi Skywalker to life as a slave when they took Anakin for training.

If the second season does happen let’s hope it follows in the footsteps of what we just saw, as we want more of McGregor’s Obi-Wan!

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming in full on Disney Plus.