Now that we know Jenna Ortega’s Pokémon, who would the rest of the ‘Wednesday’ cast be?

Recently, Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega revealed that Mewtwo is the Pokémon character that she could relate to the most. Meanwhile, Emma Myers and Hunter Doohan revealed they would relate to Charizard and Squirtle, respectively. While this Netflix episode was crazy at most, it did reveal some of the these cast members’ personalities, especially when you link it back to their characters.

Which begs the question, what would the rest of the cast members’ chosen Pokémon be? There are over 1000 Pokémon in the franchise thanks to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. So surely, there will be a creature out there that could be a perfect match for the rest of the cast members.

Gwendoline Christie

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Christie said that seeing herself on Wednesday was the “first time she’s ever felt beautiful on screen.” Due to this, she the actress behind Nevermore’s principal should more likely select a Pokémon that fits her views on beauty, yet also match her abilities as a shapeshifter.

The first Pokémon that comes to mind is Mimikyu from Pokémon Sun and Moon. According to the Pokémon Company and its Pokédex entries, Mimikyu is a Pokémon that made a rag shaped like Pikachu due to sheer jealousy of the love that the electric rat receives. But in the anime, it showed that despite how much Team Rocket wants to capture Pikachu, they — especially Jessie —still have a love for the ghost/fairy-type Pokémon.

Victor Dorobantu

According to IMDB, Wednesday was Dorobantu’s first and debut series. And while he’s recognized for playing Thing, a sentient hand, fans instantly fell for him. According to the actor’s Instagram, he’s also a magician and illusionist. This means this guy would more likely relate with a psychic-type Pokémon.

Some ideal choices for Dorobantu’s Pokémon could be either Alakazam or Mr. Mine. Mr. Mine is loved by anime fans, and fell into some conspiracy theories of it being “Ash’s father.” However, Alakazam could work too since it uses its Psychic abilities to move its body. If you think about it, how does Thing move and think without having the rest of the body?

Christina Ricci

Fun fact about Ricci, she played Wednesday Addams in the 90s and now plays Ms. Marilyn Thornhill in the Netflix series. Addams Family fans were ecstatic to see her return to the franchise with a prominent role and not just some kind of Easter egg. In the Netflix show, she knows her way around plants and uses her knowledge to push her plans forward.

A perfect Pokémon for her is shiny Roserade. First because of its black and purple flower in its shiny form. But also, Roserade has the ability to lure others with its aroma, and is also deceptive, just like her Wednesday character.

Joy Sunday

While there was some debate about the casting of Sunday, some POC fans agreed that having someone like her play “the it girl” on Wednesday is good. We rarely have POC characters play the popular girl like Bianca. And sure, she was somewhat-enemies with Wednesday Addams at the start of the series, but her backstory and development in the show make her an interesting character.

Perfect Pokémon for Sunday could either be Milotic, Primarina, or Gyarados. These three Pokémon were not selected just because they’re mermaid-like creatures. All are the epitome of “don’t judge a book by its cover.” If you look at its basic form, it is not that appealing. But once it evolves, it becomes a powerful or beautiful beast, a creature not to be messed with. Having more representation on screen is important, no matter what type of character or person they are.

Jamie McShane

Is it just us, or does McShane tend to wind up in multiple detectives or police roles? Regardless, Sheriff Donoval Galpin is someone obsessed with investigating past murders, especially the one connected to the Addams family. At the same time, he cares for his son, even if he’s unaware of Tyler’s supernatural abilities.

Perhaps his ideal Pokémon would be a Houndoom. Sure, it’s not a Pokémon used by the police force in the series, but both are strong and have tough personalities. Also, according to its Pokédex entry, it takes up more of a leadership role. A perfect partner for a perfect sheriff.

Wednesday introduced viewers to multiple characters outside the Addams family household. It expanded the world of the franchise and made interesting characters with mysterious backstories. At the same time, Pokémon are somewhat similar. All have mysterious backstories and Pokédex entries but all it takes is someone to get to know them to truly understand them.

